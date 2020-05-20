Rwanda: What Civil Society, Genocide Survivors Think of Kabuga's Arrest

After 26 years on the run, on May 16, French authorities revealed that genocide architect Felicien Kabuga had been arrested in Paris, France.

According to a statement released after the arrest, the elusive suspect was arrested by French authorities as a result of a joint investigation with the IRMCT (International Residual Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals) Office of the Prosecutor and other law enforcement and prosecution services from various countries including Rwanda.

Kabuga , who is now aged 85, was indicted by the United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda in 1997 on seven counts of genocide, complicity in genocide, direct and public incitement to commit genocide, attempt to commit genocide, conspiracy to commit genocide, persecution, and extermination, all in relation to crimes committed during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

A cross-section of individuals gave their thoughts about the arrest of Kabuga who was due to be arraigned on Tuesday, May 19.

Prof. Egide Karuranga, Vice-Chancellor of University of Kibungo in Eastern Province

The arrest of Kabuga was indeed necessary although it delayed. His arrest should remind the world of similar genocide masterminds who planned and executed the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi and are still roaming around in countries like Malawi, Zambia, and several European countries.

Concerted efforts should be availed so that justice is rendered.

The wish is that he is tried in Rwanda and be followed by millions of Rwandans affected by his inhumane deeds, instead of taking place overseas where we won't follow-up regularly.

Claudine Munezero, 32, genocide survivor

The news of Kabuga's arrest was so relieving. People like him who played a key role in the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi and failed to admit and apologise for their atrocities should surely be held accountable in accordance with the law.

Leopold Gasigwa, writer and director of genocide-related documentary films

His arrest is a victory vis-à-vis justice. We are hoping that he will disclose more information on the planning and execution of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi as he was one of the masterminds of this tragedy. Our wish is that resolutions of his trial will be based on tangible facts to ensure justice.

Joseph Ryarasa, Chairperson of Rwanda Civil Society Platform

It is good that Felicien Kabuga was arrested because it would be absurd to know that he is freely roaming around when everyone knows how he financed the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi that claimed over a million lives. This also gives a lesson to other genocide fugitives or other people with genocide ideology.

Although there are protocols that prioritize his trial to be held from the custody of International Residual Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals, the best place would be Rwanda- where he committed the atrocities.

Valerie Mukabayire, President of Avega Agahozo, a national association of widows of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi

Kabuga was a key player in the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, and his acts made contributed a lot to the genocide. It was a relief to genocide survivors and Rwandans at large to know that he was arrested because some thought it was impossible to catch him considering how long he has been on the run.

What we are calling on is that he will be held accountable for his atrocities to show others that such crimes never get old.

Egide Gatari, President of GAERG, Rwandan Genocide Survivors Organization

It was good news to us that Kabuga was arrested after all these years. Our wish as GAERG, as announced by umbrella of genocide survivors associations, Ibuka, is that he will be brought to Rwanda for trial. But above all, our wish is that justice is rendered for the welfare of us all.