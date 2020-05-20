Rwanda: Parliament to Summon Health, Finance Ministers

Parliament has resolved to summon the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, and the Minister of Health to give explanations for funding and medical issues that have persisted despite resolutions made for them to get solved in previous years.

The House made the decision on Monday, May 18, during the review of a report by the Committee on National Budget and Patrimony regarding national budget execution in the first half of the fiscal year 2019/2020.

In general, the Committee established that budget execution was low in the period under review. Some of the reasons underlying that include delayed financing, studies and tenders.

For all the 30 districts in the country, the parliamentary standing committee found that over Rwf322 billion was used in March 2020, or 48 percent of the budget to them.

For the Minister of Finance, Uzziel Ndajimana, the issues to be raised with him include development projects that are put in the national budget yet no studies were conducted for such projects, which result in their exclusion during budget review.

Other queries concern project studies that are poorly carried out, making the planned budget insufficient, or resulting in additional [project] contracts that can go beyond the level provided for by the law.

Another issue that lawmakers want the Minister to address is one on measures to levy property tax, of which adherence remains low.

Another issue of concern exposed by the report is arrears owed to residents who built classrooms in Gicumbi District.

MP Athanasie Nyiragwaneza said that many stalled projects stem from delays in tender offers or procurement.

"There is a need for a strategy to tackle such a problem completely," she said.

Meanwhile, both the finance and health ministers will be summoned into the Committee on National Budget and Patrimony to address issued including medical services offered by expert doctors at Gahini and Rwinkwavu hospitals in Kayonza District who were assigned to help people, but the Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB) says that it would not cover the services offered by such doctors.

Another issue is specialized medical services by expert doctors at Rilima Hospital in Bugesera District which are not covered under the community-based health insurance scheme - Mutuelle de Santé - which is a challenge for Mutuelle de Santé affiliates in terms of access to treatment.

There are also health posts in Rwamagana District which are being closed because of delays in payment for health services they provide.

There is also a problem where some health posts were built but they are not used because they do not have means such as required equipment, hence being unable to serve the people in need.