Malawi: Over 40 Malawians Stranded in South Africa Prison Facility

Over 40 Malawians are stranded in a prison facility in Northern Cape in South Africa and fear they risk contracting coronavirus.

Malawians being kept in "inhumane" conditions at South Africa prison facility

One of the detained Malawians, Saidi Kitwe, said most of the detainees have been there for over six months over immigration offences.

"Some of us do not have the documents authorizing us to stay in the country, others had their papers expired at the time of their arrest," he said.

He said the South African government seems not to be interested to repatriate them as they always do with such immigration law offenders.

"We are suffering here a lot. We fear we might even get coronavirus this is why we are asking our government to help us," he said.

There was no immediate comment from officials from the Malawi High Commission in South Africa or the ministry of Foreign Affairs in Lilongwe.

However, some officials said the problem with such people is that they immediately return to South Africa to face same problems once they are repatriated.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares