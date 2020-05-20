Rwanda: Civil Marriages Resume in Rwanda as Country Eases Lockdown

Rwanda has announced a resumption of civil marriages as the country moves slowly towards a full reopening.

The ceremonies, however, should adhere to strict physical distancing rules and not exceed 15 people. Other related customs including church services and receptions are not permitted.

By Monday, the country had recorded 297 Covid-19 cases with 203 recoveries.

Rwanda has not recorded any deaths related to Covid-19

The country has conducted over 50,000 Covid-19 tests since it reported its first case on March 14, according to the Ministry of Health.

Curfew has been extended by one hour and people and traders are allowed to move freely from 5am to 9pm, up from 5am to 8pm. Individuals who break curfew regulations risk being arrested or having their vehicles impounded.

The new measures will be in place for 15 days, as announced by the government following a virtual cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on Monday night.

Transportation between provinces is expected to resume on June 1. Until then public and private transport will continue only within the same province.

Schools will remain closed until September 2020, while motorcycles are not permitted to carry passengers.

Essential staff in all public and private businesses will be allowed to work while all other employees to continue working from home.

Sporting activities in open spaces is permitted but gyms will remain closed.

The country's borders will remain closed, except for goods and cargo, as well as returning Rwandan citizens and legal residents.