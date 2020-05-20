Rwanda Reports 11 New Cases of COVID-19, All Long Distance Truckers

Truck drivers and their staff are isolated and tested at the borders

Rwanda on Tuesday, May 19 confirmed 11 new cases of coronavirus and six recoveries.

This takes the tally of total confirmed cases to 308 of whom 209 have recovered.

All the positive samples were from inter-country truck drivers and their staff who upon arrival at the border are tested before being granted entry into the country.

The latest results were drawn from 1,217 sample tests, according to a statement by the Ministry of Health.

In total, the country has so far conducted 52,335 sample tests of COVID-19 since the outbreak in March.

The cabinet on Monday, May 18, further eased the nationwide novel coronavirus lockdown but largely maintained existing measures to control the spread of the virus.

Major resolutions from the meeting include the extension of the curfew from 9p.m to until 5a.m.

In addition, civil marriages were given green light to resume but with only 15 people while motorcycle taxis and cross-province travels are set to resume operations on June 1.

Meanwhile, citizens are still urged to abide by COVID-19 precautionary measures such as regular washing of hands and self-distancing in addition to wearing face masks when in public or multi-family compounds.