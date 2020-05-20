Namibia: 250 European Tourists Stuck in Nam Over Lockdown

19 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

THE European Union ambassador to Namibia, Sinikka Antila, says about 250 tourists from the trading block are still stuck in Namibia since lockdown restrictions were imposed to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Responding to questions this afternoon, Antila said while several have been repatriated with the cooperation of both their host countries and the Namibian authorities, the remaining 250 have not been able to go home because of the unavailability of flights.

"We have so far repatriated several of our people through the repatriation process with Lufthansa, while others had to drive to Johannesburg first and connect from there. Many are still here because of flight restrictions," she said.

Antila said it has not been easy repatriating foreign tourists from Namibia.

