Tanzania: Three Temesa Staff Suspended, Boss Gets Stern Warning

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has suspended three employees of Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics Services Agency (TEMESA), and warned its boss over loss of 780m/-accrued from tendering processes.

The Prime Minister has also ordered all indebted government institutions to the agency to settle their debts within two months, failure to which written information should be furnished to his office.

According to the prime minister, government institutions owe TEMESA a whopping 25.88bn/-, stressing that the debts must be settled by July 30, 2020.

Mr Majaliwa issued the orders on Tuesday in Dodoma when he toured the TEMESA heavy equipment workshop where he called upon the agency's staff to work diligently, warning that the government will not tolerate lazy workers.

Suspended officials include assistant director of services, Hans Lyimo, Acting Chief Accountant, Jonas Bakuza and former TEMESA Accountant, Lecian Mgeta who resigned on April 6, 2020.

The premier ordered the former employee to be reinstated so as to answer charges.

"This malpractice has been facilitated by a CRDB Bank official who is not trustworthy.

We are also trailing him so that he can answer charges. The money was in the form of cheques before they converted it into cash.

If we are not careful all the money will be swindled," the deeply outraged PM said.

He warned TEMESA Managing Director, Mr Japhet Maselle over his poor management of the agency as he knew about the loss of the money but never took any action against the suspects.