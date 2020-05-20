Tanzania: Three Temesa Staff Suspended, Boss Gets Stern Warning

19 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has suspended three employees of Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics Services Agency (TEMESA), and warned its boss over loss of 780m/-accrued from tendering processes.

The Prime Minister has also ordered all indebted government institutions to the agency to settle their debts within two months, failure to which written information should be furnished to his office.

According to the prime minister, government institutions owe TEMESA a whopping 25.88bn/-, stressing that the debts must be settled by July 30, 2020.

Mr Majaliwa issued the orders on Tuesday in Dodoma when he toured the TEMESA heavy equipment workshop where he called upon the agency's staff to work diligently, warning that the government will not tolerate lazy workers.

Suspended officials include assistant director of services, Hans Lyimo, Acting Chief Accountant, Jonas Bakuza and former TEMESA Accountant, Lecian Mgeta who resigned on April 6, 2020.

The premier ordered the former employee to be reinstated so as to answer charges.

"This malpractice has been facilitated by a CRDB Bank official who is not trustworthy.

We are also trailing him so that he can answer charges. The money was in the form of cheques before they converted it into cash.

If we are not careful all the money will be swindled," the deeply outraged PM said.

He warned TEMESA Managing Director, Mr Japhet Maselle over his poor management of the agency as he knew about the loss of the money but never took any action against the suspects.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.