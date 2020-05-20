Tanzania: Stunting, Anemia Cure in Pipeline

THE government has intensified programmes that target to increase production and consumption of fortified-blended foodstuffs in an effort to halving stunting and anemia rates among children below five years.

The Minister for Agriculture, Japhet Hasunga said his office was working closely with other eight ministries in providing training for the preparation, production and consumption of fortified food in six regions with over 40 per cent of stunting rates for children below five years.

Official figures show that Njombe region has 53.6 per cent of stunting rate. Other regions include Rukwa (47.9 per cent), Iringa (47.1 per cent), Songwe (43.3 per cent), Kigoma (42.3 per cent) and Ruvuma (41.0 per cent).

He was responding to Mkinga legislator, Dustan Kitandula (CCM) question, which was posed in the House in a written form.

He said his ministry is working closely with the Ministry of Industry and Trade in the process of fortifying food.

"We fortify commodities with high consumption rates. For instance, Iron, Zinc and Folic acid are fortified on the floor and Vitamin A is fortified on cooking oil," he said, noting that principally the ministry has been educating the general public on crop diversification and consumption of their food products.

In his primary question, the legislator wanted clarification on why the government does not invest in programmes that could help to get quality food producing techniques that ultimately would help children to get nutrition.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said nutrition was the best approach towards high stunting rates in the country.

"Anemia and stunting is a national disaster," he alleged claiming that in every 100 children, 30 children are mentally stunted and in every 100 children, 59 children aged between 6 months and 5 years are anemic.

The problem eventually cost the country at least 2 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and some 518m US dollars in purchasing vitamin A and Folic acid.

Mr Hasunga said the eight ministries are working together to improve nutrition quality in the country.

He went on explaining that the Ministry of Agriculture is charged with ensuring sufficient production of food supplements required to execute the national nutrition programme.

The agricultural research centres have been working with stakeholders in the production of biofortified crops such as orange-fleshed sweet potatoes, pro-vitamin A maize and iron-fortified beans.

Such food produce are benefiting residents in Morogoro, Pwani, Iringa, Singida, Shinyanga, Mwanza and Kagera regions.