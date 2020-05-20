Tanzania: Stunting, Anemia Cure in Pipeline

19 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sylivester Domasa in Dodoma

THE government has intensified programmes that target to increase production and consumption of fortified-blended foodstuffs in an effort to halving stunting and anemia rates among children below five years.

The Minister for Agriculture, Japhet Hasunga said his office was working closely with other eight ministries in providing training for the preparation, production and consumption of fortified food in six regions with over 40 per cent of stunting rates for children below five years.

Official figures show that Njombe region has 53.6 per cent of stunting rate. Other regions include Rukwa (47.9 per cent), Iringa (47.1 per cent), Songwe (43.3 per cent), Kigoma (42.3 per cent) and Ruvuma (41.0 per cent).

He was responding to Mkinga legislator, Dustan Kitandula (CCM) question, which was posed in the House in a written form.

He said his ministry is working closely with the Ministry of Industry and Trade in the process of fortifying food.

"We fortify commodities with high consumption rates. For instance, Iron, Zinc and Folic acid are fortified on the floor and Vitamin A is fortified on cooking oil," he said, noting that principally the ministry has been educating the general public on crop diversification and consumption of their food products.

In his primary question, the legislator wanted clarification on why the government does not invest in programmes that could help to get quality food producing techniques that ultimately would help children to get nutrition.

He said nutrition was the best approach towards high stunting rates in the country.

"Anemia and stunting is a national disaster," he alleged claiming that in every 100 children, 30 children are mentally stunted and in every 100 children, 59 children aged between 6 months and 5 years are anemic.

The problem eventually cost the country at least 2 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and some 518m US dollars in purchasing vitamin A and Folic acid.

Mr Hasunga said the eight ministries are working together to improve nutrition quality in the country.

He went on explaining that the Ministry of Agriculture is charged with ensuring sufficient production of food supplements required to execute the national nutrition programme.

The agricultural research centres have been working with stakeholders in the production of biofortified crops such as orange-fleshed sweet potatoes, pro-vitamin A maize and iron-fortified beans.

Such food produce are benefiting residents in Morogoro, Pwani, Iringa, Singida, Shinyanga, Mwanza and Kagera regions.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.