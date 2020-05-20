Burundi: Citizens Vote for New President Wednesday Despite Coronavirus Threat

20 May 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Voters in Burundi will choose the country's new president, members of parliament and local officials in Wednesday's elections, which are tempered by the challenge of the coronavirus outbreak and allegations of voter suppression.

The concern prompted the African Union Commission and United Nations to release a joint statement Sunday urging the defense and security forces and state-owned media to fully contribute to preserving a stable and peaceful environment, a pre-requisite for free, inclusive, fair, transparent and credible elections in Burundi.

Burundi's election marks the country's first step in moving away from President Pierre Nkurunziza’s 15-year reign, which has been marred by allegations of human rights abuses, and his controversial decision to seek a third term five years ago, which propelled the country into an economic crisis.

General Evariste Ndayishimiye, the presidential candidate for the ruling CNDD-FDD party is considered the frontrunner among six other candidates.

Ndayishimiye has suggested voters not fear the coronavirus, saying "God loves Burundi and if there are people who have tested positive, it is so that God may manifest his power in Burundi."

Burundi's leadership has largely ignored the threat of the coronavirus, allowing large political rallies leading up to the vote and imposing no restrictions on people’s movement.

The government also just expelled, with no explanation, four top World Health Organization (WHO) officials changing the response to the epidemic.

So far, Burundi has confirmed 42 cases and one death from the virus, but some doctors have expressed concern the government is not revealing the full impact of the virus on the population.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.