Nigeria: INEC to Release Policy Framework On Edo, Ondo Guber Elections

20 May 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Chuks Okocha

Abuja — The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has restated that the Edo and Ondo States governorship elections will take place as earlier scheduled.

However, after its meeting yesterday, the commission said it would on Thursday release policy framework of its operational activities.

According to a statement signed by the National Commissioner in charge of Voter Education and Public Informational, Festus Okoye, the commission said: "Based on this, the commission will on May 21, 2020, issue a policy framework for engagement with stakeholders on the conduct of the two governorship elections, outstanding bye elections and future electoral activities."

INEC reiterated its commitment to conduct the Edo and Ondo governorship elections on September 19 and October 10, 2020, as contained in the timetable and schedule of activities released on February 6, 2020.

It reassured Nigerians of its resolve to provide the requisite guidance, innovation and leadership in conducting elections in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The national commissioner said that the commission is committed to fulfilling its constitutional responsibility of conducting elections, but without jeopardising the health and wellbeing of the citizens, stakeholders or its valued staff.

Okoye further stated that the commission would accelerate consultations and engagements with political parties, civil society organisations, security agencies and health authorities as soon as its policy framework is finalised this week.

According to him, "We urge everyone again to remain safe and healthy by complying with all the guidelines and protocols issued by the health authorities."

Okoye said the commission deliberated extensively on a policy framework that would guide its operations, activities and engagements with critical stakeholders in view of t

