Congo-Kinshasa: DRC Police Kill 55 in Crackdown on Separatist Group - HRW

20 May 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Police in the Democratic Republic of the Congo killed at least 55 people in April as part of a coordinated crackdown against a separatist religious group, according to a new Human Rights Watch (HRW) report released Tuesday.

Bundu dia Kongo (BDK) leader Zacharie Badiengila, also known as Ne Muandu Nsemi, had previously called for his followers to expel members of other ethnic groups, prompting the government to counter his rhetoric with violent raids. The raids primarily occurred in the capital, Kinshasa, and other rebel strongholds in the country's west.

"Congolese authorities had a responsibility to respond to the BDK movement's messages that incite ethnic hatred," said Lewis Mudge, Central Africa director at HRW. "However, the government response violated international standards on the use of force, causing a bloodbath."

The interior minister initially reported that 22 members of BDK had been killed in just two raids. According to Reuters, one of the raids led to Badiengila's arrest.

However, HRW disputes the government's report.

Citing extensive phone interviews with U.N. officials, victims, witnesses and journalists, HRW claims that over 50 people were killed during the violence in April and that "excessive lethal force" was used.

The U.N. Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials states that use of violence is only permissible as a method of self-defense, adding, "intentional lethal use of firearms may only be made when strictly unavoidable in order to protect life."

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.