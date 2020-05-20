Zimbabwe: Model Relishes Online Modelling Benefits

United Arab Emirates-based Zimbabwean model Vimbai Mukambi says online advertising campaigns were providing lucrative business avenues that should be fully utilised.

The campaigns were part of the fast-growing online fashion retail marketing that has grown fast due to a reduction in physical selling space as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

Mukambi, who last year clinched an endorsement deal with an Abu Dhabi fashion house to become their cover girl, is working on various online marketing deals.

Some of the brands she is working online with include, "Iceberg", "Black Pyramid", "Pardon my French", "Supreme", "Elle Ese" and "Rugrats".

In an interview with The Herald, Mukambi said because of the coronavirus pandemic which has affected a lot of production globally, her partners in the business had resorted to online advertising.

"I had photo shoots that were scheduled for summer and winter wear by end of May, but all plans have been shelved," she said. "However, fashion is continuing to grow and we are not stopping. Currently, we are using social media platforms to advertise and also to conduct casting and auditions.

"Other brands that I am working with include 'Make money not friends', which is Italian. I have also worked with designer brands like 'Uche' from Nigeria, 'Black Pyramid' by Chris Brown, DJ Snake's popular, 'Pardon my French', 'Moho' and 'Vintage Frames' among others'

"There are two different things to consider when doing modelling online. Firstly, you have the leverage to go extra smile in decorating your picture and secondly, there is so much competition because every model is free to join. However, everything you do must not distort your pictures. The pictures should always show your real appearance."

Mukambi said there is always a need to distinguish fashion modelling from beauty shows.

"I am much into fashion modelling though I have features of a beauty model," she said. "Fashion modelling is all about marketing clothes.

"When you post images online, especially on Instagram, the images have to be good enough."

Mukambi has various achievements to her name.

In 2018, she was named as one of the highest paid local commercial models amongst Jackie Ngarande, Pokello Nare, Malaika Mushandu, Brita Masalethulini, Hillary Makaya and Nyasha Matonhodze.