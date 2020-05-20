Southern Africa: Leaders 'Commit' SADC to Helping Mozambique Fight Jihadist Insurgency

analysis

Details of the support are now being discussed, a SADC official says. International gas companies are on edge as some attacks happened close to installations they are constructing.

The security body of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) has "committed" the regional organisation to help Mozambique fight the jihadist insurgency which is gaining momentum in its northernmost province of Cabo Delgado.

SADC officials told Daily Maverick that the details of the assistance were now being discussed.

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi pleaded for help at a summit in Harare on Tuesday of the troika of SADC's organ on politics, defence and security. This is the body tasked with maintaining peace and security in the SADC region which comprises 15 states, including South Africa.

The troika summit "committed and urged" all SADC member states to support Mozambique.

The summit was chaired by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, current chairperson of the organ and was also attended by the two other members of the troika: Zambian President Edgar Lungu, the outgoing chairperson; and Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, the incoming chairperson.

Nyusi attended as the main item on the agenda was the insurgency which erupted in the far north of Mozambique in October 2017 and...