Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Yes-Man 'Died a Pauper', Failed to Pay Medical Bills

20 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The late national hero, Absalom Sikhosana reportedly died a sorrowful man facing serious financial challenges including failure to pay his mounting medical bills.

Sources in Zanu PF said the Politburo member was an unhappy man who died like a pauper.

"Party members had to chip in with financial assistance to pay for his medical bills and other funeral related expenses before the government took over the funeral proceedings after he was declared a national hero," source said.

At the time of his death, Sikhosana was Zanu PF's acting Bulawayo provincial chairperson.

Sikhosana died on Friday at the age of 70 at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) where he had been admitted since last week on Monday.

Efforts to get a comment from senior Zanu PF officials on why they were neglecting their colleague were unsuccessful.

His political life took a nose-dive following the removal from office of the now late President Robert Mugabe in November 2017.

A trade unionist in the 1970s, Sikhosana later joined Zapu's military wing ZIPRA to train in the liberation struggle at Camp General Training in Zambia in 1977.

He is mostly known for the long years he spent as Zanu PF secretary for youth under Mugabe.

His former party, Zapu has described him as a 'useless' man who had no ambition and did nothing to advance his people's cause.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.