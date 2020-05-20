Zimbabwe: Govt Breaks Own Lockdown Rules As Hundreds Attend Sikhosana's Memorial

20 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Zanu-PF-led government Tuesday defied its own lockdown rules against the spread of Covid-19 when it allowed over a thousand mourners to gather for a memorial service held in honour of late party loyalist and national hero Absolom Sikhosana at Bulawayo's White City Stadium.

Covid-19 regulations restrict public gatherings, including funerals to less than 50 people.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa unilaterally declared Sikhosana a national hero following his death on Friday morning at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).

Sikhosana was acting Zanu PF chairperson for Bulawayo province who had been suffering from prostate cancer and arthritis.

More than 1 000 people, mostly Zanu PF supporters, were bussed to White City Stadium for the memorial service.

The mourners were accommodated in large tents pitched on both Arena A and B of the stadium.

Some of the people were also seated in the main stadium where social distancing, which is now a requirement in public spaces, was not observed and they did not have hands sanitised while entering the ground.

Speaking at the memorial service, the Bulawayo Provincial Minister, Judith Ncube said Sikhosana deserved the national hero status.

"Cde Sikhosana fought a good fight and duly deserved to be accorded hero status," she said.

"I worked with Cde Sikhosana since 1981 until today and it was a blessing to have worked with him all these years. On the day he was admitted, he called me asking for assistance as he was struggling to get out of his car," said Ncube.

Ncube said due to Covid-19, Sikhosana was supposed to be buried in Bulawayo, but changes were made by senior Zanu PF officials and he will now be buried at the National Shrine in Harare this Wednesday.

On Tuesday morning, Sikhosana's body was flown to his farm in Inyathi.

The memorial service was attended by senior Zanu PF officials including political commissar, Victor Matemadanda, Politburo member Angeline Masuku, acting Zanu PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Tendai Chirau and the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association chairperson Christopher Mutsvangwa.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.