Uganda: Superstar Gabriel K Rises From Uganda to Nollywood

16 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

Ugandan music act Gabriel Kakuru popularly known as Gabriel K is among the few African artists with a fairly big CV in the entertainment industry having being a Tv presenter, producer and director over the years.

He started singing at a childhood age and living out his dreams of becoming a fast-rising sensation and an astute businessman in the entertainment industry. The very passionate Gabriel K has won the hearts of hundreds of thousands of fans and music lovers across the continent with his amazing vocal dexterity.

In an interview with Vanguard, the father of three who doubles up as a successful businessman declared his interests in acting and also vowed to take over Nollywood industry, "Nollywood is no doubt the largest entertainment and movie industry in Africa. They have lots of talented stars with global recognition. My aim is to make a difference and possibly take over as one of the best actors out there." he said.

Asked why he had to switch from music to acting, he said," Am an all-round entertainer who likes to explore and gain experience from numerous fields. In fact, during my primitive years, I started as an actor, appearing on some family shows like mummy's favourite, Sunrise and many others. This has really helped me to gain the experience so I feel confident I will make it here too."

Gabriel was discovered by Aflik TV, an internationally recognised distributor of Nollywood movies and African inspired contents. He now motivates young fans from across the continent to feel comfortable pursuing their dreams and striving to become the best version of them.

It would be nice to see what next for this musician and actor, who seems not ready to slow down on his new acting career.

