Mozambique: Terrorists Destroy Catholic Mission

Maputo — Islamist terrorists last Tuesday destroyed a Catholic mission run by Benedictine monks at Awasse, in Mocimboa da Praia district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, according to a report carried by the Portuguese news agency Lusa, citing the Bishop of Pemba, Luiz Lisboa.

The bishop said that four Tanzanian monks hid for two days in the bush, and then made their way across the border into Tanzania.

The terrorists set fire to the residence of the monks, destroyed everything they had been building in Awasse, and stole a vehicle and various other equipment. There was no report of any loss of human life.

On Saturday terrorists attacked the village of Miangalewa, in Muidumbe, district, where they killed ten people. According to a source cited in Tuesday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax", the bandits beheaded their victims.

Many of the traders once based in Miangalewa, which used to be an important commercial hub, had already fled to the provincial capital, Pemba in the wake of earlier attacks. Following the Saturday raid, many more residents made their way to neighbouring villages, or crossed the district boundary into Macomia.

Also on Saturday morning, residents of the town of Palma demonstrated outside the local barracks of the defence and security forces, in protests against what they called "brutal behaviour". They accused soldiers of committing assaults and abductions. One resident cited by "Mediafax" claimed that soldiers attacked people simply for not wearing face masks.

Soldiers fired shots, according to this report, from 09.00 to 18.00, which is hard to believe since the demonstrators did not shoot back, and there are no reports of any injuries.