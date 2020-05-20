Mozambique: Terrorists Destroy Catholic Mission

ISS
Entering Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique (file photo).
19 May 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Islamist terrorists last Tuesday destroyed a Catholic mission run by Benedictine monks at Awasse, in Mocimboa da Praia district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, according to a report carried by the Portuguese news agency Lusa, citing the Bishop of Pemba, Luiz Lisboa.

The bishop said that four Tanzanian monks hid for two days in the bush, and then made their way across the border into Tanzania.

The terrorists set fire to the residence of the monks, destroyed everything they had been building in Awasse, and stole a vehicle and various other equipment. There was no report of any loss of human life.

On Saturday terrorists attacked the village of Miangalewa, in Muidumbe, district, where they killed ten people. According to a source cited in Tuesday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax", the bandits beheaded their victims.

Many of the traders once based in Miangalewa, which used to be an important commercial hub, had already fled to the provincial capital, Pemba in the wake of earlier attacks. Following the Saturday raid, many more residents made their way to neighbouring villages, or crossed the district boundary into Macomia.

Also on Saturday morning, residents of the town of Palma demonstrated outside the local barracks of the defence and security forces, in protests against what they called "brutal behaviour". They accused soldiers of committing assaults and abductions. One resident cited by "Mediafax" claimed that soldiers attacked people simply for not wearing face masks.

Soldiers fired shots, according to this report, from 09.00 to 18.00, which is hard to believe since the demonstrators did not shoot back, and there are no reports of any injuries.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.