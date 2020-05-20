Namibia: Red Cross Donates Health Packs, Water Containers

Eight volunteers from the local branch of the Namibian Red Cross Society (NRCS) at Khorixas started distributing water containers and health packs today.

According to Julien /Uises, office caretaker of the local NRCS branch, the distribution of water containers and health packs is to support the community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Some households do not have taps, so we hand out containers to store water. We also install tippy taps at some households so people can wash their hands," /Uises said.

The NRCS volunteers also donated 2 litres of hand sanitiser and 2 litres of disinfectant to Sunrise Foundation Orphanage at Khorixas, which is home to 20 children.

Twenty health packs have been distributed. The packs include a washing cloth, mask, gloves, soap and hand sanitiser.

/Uises said besides Khorixas, the Fransfonstein settlement will also receive water containers and health packs later this week.

He said due to the limited number of health packs and water containers, the whole of the Khorixas constituency cannot be catered for although there is a need.

Those eligible to receive health packs and water containers are locals living with disability, child-headed households, people living with HIV, disaster survivors as well as tuberculosis patients.

One of the beneficiaries, Engelika Mushiniva, who lives in Donkerhoek, said she was delighted to have received a water container.