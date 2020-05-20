Namibia: Red Cross Donates Health Packs, Water Containers

19 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Clemans Miyanicwe

Eight volunteers from the local branch of the Namibian Red Cross Society (NRCS) at Khorixas started distributing water containers and health packs today.

According to Julien /Uises, office caretaker of the local NRCS branch, the distribution of water containers and health packs is to support the community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Some households do not have taps, so we hand out containers to store water. We also install tippy taps at some households so people can wash their hands," /Uises said.

The NRCS volunteers also donated 2 litres of hand sanitiser and 2 litres of disinfectant to Sunrise Foundation Orphanage at Khorixas, which is home to 20 children.

Twenty health packs have been distributed. The packs include a washing cloth, mask, gloves, soap and hand sanitiser.

/Uises said besides Khorixas, the Fransfonstein settlement will also receive water containers and health packs later this week.

He said due to the limited number of health packs and water containers, the whole of the Khorixas constituency cannot be catered for although there is a need.

Those eligible to receive health packs and water containers are locals living with disability, child-headed households, people living with HIV, disaster survivors as well as tuberculosis patients.

One of the beneficiaries, Engelika Mushiniva, who lives in Donkerhoek, said she was delighted to have received a water container.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.