Zimbabwe: RBZ Identifies Source of Notes Circulating On Social Media

19 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's (RBZ) Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has completed investigations on the source of brand new $5 notes which were in possession of a man in a video circulated on social media recently.

In a statement dated May 18, RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya said the FIU was able to identify the source of the bank notes through checking the serial numbers against the Bank's records.

"Further to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (the bank) Press Statement dated 7 May 2020 appealing for information that would assist in identifying the man who appeared in a recent social media video clip in possession of brand new ZW$5 notes, with a view to establish the source of the cash, the Bank wishes to advise the public that the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has completed its investigations on the matter," he said.

"With the help of information supplied by members of the public, and working in close cooperation with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the family of the man in the said video, the FIU has been able to identify the source of the bank notes through checking the serial numbers against the Bank's records.

"The FIU has now referred the matter to the law enforcement authorities to carry out any further investigations and to deal with the wrongdoer(s) in terms of the law. Meanwhile, the bank would like to express its appreciation to the public for the cooperation in received on this matter," said Dr Mangudya.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.