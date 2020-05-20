Africa: Olympic Qualifying Tournament - Fiba Revealed New Updates

OQT of 2020 has been postponed to summer 2021 because of the spreading of coronavirus pandemic. Calendars have then been readjusted. This is what FIBA has done with the Olympic Qualifying Tournament which normally should held from june 23 to 28 ,2020. Finally they will take place from june 29 up to july 4 of the coming year .

Referring to the International Basketball Federation's official site, these are the date validated by the International Olympic Committee for the qualifying step of 2020 Olympic Games.

"The FIBA has evidently been in narow contact with the IOC all around the consulting process of these four tournaments. This includes the care of players, national team's preparations and that vof national leagues. The IOC has exceptionally approaved these new chosen dates according to the criteria revealed above and taking into consideration the extraordinary circumstances which caused the posponation of the 2020 Tokyo OG" is it written .

24 teams in toal ill partcipate to these tournaments set to be held in four countries : Canada , Croatia , Lituania and Serbia . Winners of the qualifying tournaments and the other seven who already have validated their ticket, will directly have access to the Tokyo OG from june 23 to august 8, 2021 in Japan .