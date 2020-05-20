Liberia: The Drive Talk Show Identifies With Liberia's Less Fortunate in Time of COVID-19

Monrovia — As the COVID-19 pandemic continue to wreak havoc around the world and cause unprecedented disruption and uncertainty for families, Mr. George P. Lobbo, humanitarian, advocate, educator and host of The Drive Talk Show recently advocated and raised funds in supporting the less fortunate in Liberia.

This resulted in the donation of two hundred bags of rice in Bong , Margibi and Nimba Counties.

According to Mr. Lobbo, less-fortunate groups targeted included Fistula patients, the Blind Society, hospitals, women's groups, vulnerable women, single parents and orphanage home.

"We just want to ensure that people are able to put food on their table during this lockdown period," Lobbo said.

Mr. Lobbo explained that the groups were selected based on specific needs especially during the COVID19 state of emergency. "The driving force behind the donation is to identify with the most valuable and needed people in our society. We included Phebe hospital and Ganta United Methodist hospital to able to feed patients admitted in the hospitals."