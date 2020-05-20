Liberia: The Drive Talk Show Identifies With Liberia's Less Fortunate in Time of COVID-19

19 May 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — As the COVID-19 pandemic continue to wreak havoc around the world and cause unprecedented disruption and uncertainty for families, Mr. George P. Lobbo, humanitarian, advocate, educator and host of The Drive Talk Show recently advocated and raised funds in supporting the less fortunate in Liberia.

This resulted in the donation of two hundred bags of rice in Bong , Margibi and Nimba Counties.

According to Mr. Lobbo, less-fortunate groups targeted included Fistula patients, the Blind Society, hospitals, women's groups, vulnerable women, single parents and orphanage home.

"We just want to ensure that people are able to put food on their table during this lockdown period," Lobbo said.

Mr. Lobbo explained that the groups were selected based on specific needs especially during the COVID19 state of emergency. "The driving force behind the donation is to identify with the most valuable and needed people in our society. We included Phebe hospital and Ganta United Methodist hospital to able to feed patients admitted in the hospitals."

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.