Liberia: Use Taxes Collected From Concessionaires to Improve Citizens' Living Conditions

Monrovia — Former Grand Cape Mount County Senatorial candidate Madam Dabah Varpilah has called on the Government of Liberia (GOL) to adequately use taxes being collected from concessionaires, particularly mining companies operating in the county, to improve the living conditions of citizens, instead of a selective few.

Madam Varpilah pointed out that though minerals are being extracted from Grand Cape Mount on a regular basis, the roads remain in deplorable condition, while citizens continue to experience severe hardship and challenges.

She named some of the challenges as bad road connectivity, lack of access to adequate healthcare, limited public schools, among others.

She made these comments in an interview with FrontPage Africa on Monday, shortly after she commenced the distribution of a huge consignment of 25kg bags of rice to Islamic women and others in the county.

Madam Varpilah noted that the living conditions of citizens in most concession areas in the county remain appalling in the midst of abundant of resources.

"The few hospitals we have here are very far away from the beneficiaries. For them to go to the hospitals is usually a challenge. This county is hugely populated and there are districts here that do not have roads, even though most of the minerals are coming from these areas".

Madam Varpilah further challenged authorities of Grand Cape Mount to step up their advocacy at the national level to ensure that more budgetary support is given to the county.

"We want to ask our leaders to advocate for more funding to come to this county so that they can be able to establish more schools and hospitals, because this county is hugely populated. There are districts far from the road that do not have roads; and that's where most of the minerals come from. Our leaders need to work so that the taxes they generate from these minerals can benefit our people".

Commenting on the donation, Madam Vapilah disclosed that the gesture was intended to put smiles on the faces of Islamic women, ahead of the climax of the Ramadan.

Ramadan is the Islamic holy month of fasting and praying.

During this period, Muslims all over the globe abstain from eating, drinking and sex from the morning to the evening hours seeking the forgiveness of God, purifying their souls from all sins, and seeking the will of God for their personal lives.

Ramadan is a month of forgiveness, reconciliation, love, kindness, supplication, and caring for one another.

Madam Varpilah commenced the distribution of the rice to the Muslim women and others in Garwular, Tewor and Porkpa districts respectively on Monday, May 18.

She noted that the gesture will also enable the beneficiaries have something on their tables, as they continue to observe the Holy month.

"This county is a Muslim dominated county and considering this Covid-19 lockdown period-this is the time that we provide them all of the needed support so that they can continue their fasting to pray for the nation, and we the sons and daughters of the county".

She described the donation as "significant during this last ten days of the fast".

Madam Varpilah maintained that most often citizens "use all their efforts to pray for the nation and its people" during the Holy month of Ramadan, and as such, goodwill organizations and philanthropists should see the need to identify with Muslims during this time.

She put the cost of the donation at a little over US$2500, noting that the initiative is a continuous process that will ensure that elderly women have food for them and their respective family members during this lockdown period.

She lauded residents of Grand Cape Mount for their resilience in combating against the outbreak of Covid-19 in the county.

The county is yet to report a case of the Coronavirus since the killer virus was reported in Liberia in March 2020.

Madam Varpilah urged the citizens to continue to follow all of the health protocols in a bid to and help save lives and recorded a Coronavirus free county following the defeat of the pandemic.

In separate remarks, the beneficiaries commended Madam Varpilah for the donation.

They called on their leaders to put aside their differences and collectively work together to address the enormous challenges confronting them.