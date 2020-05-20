Sudan: South Kordofan Security 'Still Fragile'

Delling / Kadugli — The security situation in South Kordofan is described as 'fragile' in the wake of violent incidents that took place in Kadugli on Tuesday and Wednesday last week.

In two new incidents, a man was shot dead and two others were wounded in crossfire when a policeman tried to arrest a convicted murder on Monday in Um Alwan village northwest of Delling. Witnesses told Dabanga Radio that the incident occurred when policemen raided a house in Um Alwan village where the murderer was hiding.

The witnesses explained that the fugitive exchanged fire with police, and in that crossfire, a relative of the convicted prisoner was killed and his father and a nephew were wounded. The witnesses confirmed that the wounded were taken to the Delling Hospital.

Burglary

In Kadugli, an unidentified group of people broke into more than 10 stores in the city market on Monday night.

Witnesses in Kadugli told Radio Dabanga that the burglary occurred after the sunset, despite the presence of a joint security force authorised to guard the city market. The losses were estimated at roughly SDG 8 million*.

The witnesses confirmed that the police filed a report.

Members of the native administration and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) Coordination in Kadugli signed a reconciliation document to stop hostilities and exercise restraint on Saturday. A delegation of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) General Command visited Kadugliyesterday and offered condolences to the families of the victims.

* USD 1 = SDG 55.1375 at time of publishing. As effective foreign exchange rates can vary in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the daily US Dollar middle rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS).

