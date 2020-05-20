Cameroon: COVID-19 Mitigation - UN Systems Coordinator Visits South West

Allegra Maria Del Pilar Baiocchi, UN systems Coordinator for Cameroon, was in South West Region, last 15 May, 2020, to check on United Nations and World Health Organisation funded works on the ground.

Since February, 2020, the United Nations Systems has embarked on injecting some 1.5 Million US Dollars on rural health care in the South West and North West Regions of Cameroon. The programme will run for nine months. One of the UN executing partners, "Reach Out NGO", targeting some 50.000 persons, is on the field in five administrative Divisions of Kupe Muanenguba, Manyu and Fako in the South West and in Mezam and Boyo Divisions in the North West. Reach Out is equipped with eight mobile clinics, eight Medical Doctors,21 Nurses, and a strong determination to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in rural areas with no duplicating activities. To ascertain the field implementation and assess any attendant difficulties, the UN Boss for Cameroon made the over 400 Kilometre journey from the nation's capital, Yaounde, to visit Reach Out activities in Mudeka last 15 May. Accompanied by Dr. Aliyou Moustapha, WHO Field Coordinator for the South West Region, and Madam Esther Omam, Executive Director for Reach Out, the UN Cameroon Boss saw and touched the health work on the field as she personally weighed a nine-month old baby in Mudeka to know if it was growing normally. Allegra Baiocchi visited WHO funded medical consultations in Mudeka village 15 May after a courtesy call on the Mudeka Palace where she was received by the village Council head, Mundene Timothy, representing the Village Chief who was unavoidably absent. Allegra Baiocchi felt an impression of delight most especially that the village community of Mudeka was accepting the community health access with open arms. In an open air esplanade, dozens of villagers were seated in prescribed social distancing and answering their roll call for free medical consultation. Children were being weighed on machine, nurses were at work and Medical Doctors were consulting for various ailments for free. The medics explained that any complicated case was immediately referred to hospital. The exercise began with a session of sensitization on mitigating methods against the COVID-19 pest. Baiocchi who has been in Cameroon since July, 2020, was chiefly concerned with community acceptance and the efficiency of delivery partners. She addressed the people of Mudeka advising them to align with mitigation practices instructed by Government to limit COVID-19 invasion. She explained that the UN was working side by side with Government to protect citizens from a pandemic that was extremely serious all over the world. Baiocchi later told the press that they were sourcing for more funding to further help Cameroon in health and other needy areas.