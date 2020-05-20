Cameroon: Defence Forces - Music, Spots to Kick Out COVID-19

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo on May 18, 2020 chaired the ceremony to award prizes to laureates on the fight against COVID-19.

Cameroon's defence forces besides the traditional methods of fighting against the coronavirus pandemic have produced radio and television spots and music that all go to heighten the awareness creation campaign against the coronavirus pandemic. The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo in the presence of the representatives of the Ministries of Communication and Arts and Culture chaired the ceremony to award prizes to winners of the music competition organised by the Ministry to enhance the awareness creation campaign against the coronavirus pandemic. The Director of Sports, Cultural and Artistic Activities at the Ministry of Defence, Colonel Aboui Véronique while presenting the competition said 39 musical compositions were submitted and after screening by the jury five of them were declared winners. She said the competition was launched on April 13, 2020 and 10 days later, on April 23, 2020 the jury examined them. The six awareness creation were produced by the Communication Division of the Ministry. After watching the excepts of the musical clips, prizes were then handed to the first five winners. Defence Minister Beti Assomo handed the prize to the first winner, Staff Sergeant Assola Misongui known under the pseudonym, Martial Becker who is a personnel of the Main Music Company of the Army. The second prize was handed to National Gendarmerie Music Squadron, third prize to Senior Warrant Officer, Tefe'e Jean Louis, artist serving with the music company of the Presidential Guard. Second Class soldier, Biki Bika Euloge Kristel won the fourth prize and the fifth prize went to the Music Company of the Command and Support Battalion of the Fourth Joint Military Region. Minister Beti Assomo used the occasion to laud the strategies put in place by the defence forces to fight the coronavirus pandemic that take into account the missions and specifities of the army and National Gendarmerie. He said music was an important component in the strategies considering that soldiers start learning music at their training centre and do animate in major national events. The Minister lauded the defence personnel for the their enthusiasm manifested in the competition, congratulated the laureates and urged them to be the flag bearers of the Ministry in fighting the pandemic. He also instrcuted that the songs composed should be used as widely as possible in order to create greater impact. He finally congratulated the personnel of the Communication Division for the enticing spots as well as health personnel for their commitment in fighting the pandemic.