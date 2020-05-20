Cameroon: Douala - Bonassama Hospital Receives Anti COVID Items

The gifts were offered on Friday May 15, 2020 by Senator Din Bell.

Ten buckets, forty mattresses, ten tables, one hundred and forty masks, one carton tablet soap, hand sanitizers were the items received by the authorities of the Bonassama District Hospital in the Douala IV Sub Division on Friday May 15, 2020. The gifts which will go a long way to help curb the spread of the Covid-19 in the hospital milieu will also provide some comfort to patients. While handing the items, Senator Din Bell Armande said it was her modest contribution in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. She said it was also a means to encourage the medical staff as they go about their duties during the period of the covid 19 outbreak. She urged the staff of the Bonassama hospital to do their job well and inspire hope in patients. She recalled that her gesture was in line with the Head of State Paul Biya's move to stop the spread of the Covid-19 and keep Cameroonians healthy. While receiving the gift, the District Medical Officer for the Bonassama hospital, Doctor Alphonse Bayiha, thanked the senator and revealed that the items will go a long way to reinforce barrier measures against the Covid-19 pandemic. He added that the mattresses will also help in providing comfort to patients and promised to put the items into good use.