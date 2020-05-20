Cameroon: Douala - Bonassama Hospital Receives Anti COVID Items

19 May 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The gifts were offered on Friday May 15, 2020 by Senator Din Bell.

Ten buckets, forty mattresses, ten tables, one hundred and forty masks, one carton tablet soap, hand sanitizers were the items received by the authorities of the Bonassama District Hospital in the Douala IV Sub Division on Friday May 15, 2020. The gifts which will go a long way to help curb the spread of the Covid-19 in the hospital milieu will also provide some comfort to patients. While handing the items, Senator Din Bell Armande said it was her modest contribution in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. She said it was also a means to encourage the medical staff as they go about their duties during the period of the covid 19 outbreak. She urged the staff of the Bonassama hospital to do their job well and inspire hope in patients. She recalled that her gesture was in line with the Head of State Paul Biya's move to stop the spread of the Covid-19 and keep Cameroonians healthy. While receiving the gift, the District Medical Officer for the Bonassama hospital, Doctor Alphonse Bayiha, thanked the senator and revealed that the items will go a long way to reinforce barrier measures against the Covid-19 pandemic. He added that the mattresses will also help in providing comfort to patients and promised to put the items into good use.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.