Ethiopia: Hamdouk Engages in Meetings With Egypt and Ethiopia On Renaissance Dam

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk held today a sphere meeting with the Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Moustafa Madbouly, with the participation of the ministers of foreign affairs, irrigation and intelligence chiefs of the two countries.

The meeting comes in the framework of Sudan's initiative to urge the three countries to continue negotiating on the outstanding issues regarding the filling and operation of the Renaissance Dam.

The two sides asserted during the meeting the need for reaching a tripartite agreement that takes into account the interests of the three countries, and to continue negotiations on the basis agreed upon in the Washington track.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, in the same context, will contact the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed, to deliberate on the resumption of the tripartite negotiation as soon as possible.