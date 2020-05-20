Zimbabwe: COVID-19 - 1,100 Citizens Get Aid

19 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya

Bigtime Strategic Group and its subsidiary companies has shipped in a consignment of food parcels to help 1 100 distressed Zimbabweans who have been affected by the ongoing lockdowns in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The goods were brought into the country through Beitbridge Border Post, early today. The organisation was founded by Zimbabwean businessman, Mr Justice Maphosa and is a diversified group of wholly black owned South African companies with business interests in the ICT sector.

An estimated 6000 Zimbabweans are food insecure in South Africa, especially those in the informal sector.

