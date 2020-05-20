Namibia: Former Youth Ministry Employee Gets Bail

19 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A former employee of the Ministry of Sports, Youth and National Service at Khorixas, who was arrested yesterday for contravening the anti-corruption act is out on bail.

Gideon Gurirab is accused of corruptly using an office or position for self-gratification.

He was given bail of N$2 500 by Khorixas magistrate Sean Nangombe, although the prosecutor, Loveness Mpamba Kamwi, insisted on bail of N$3 000.

Nangombe informed Gurirab he could engage the services of a private lawyer or apply for legal aid.

Gurirab opted for private legal representation.

He will appear in court again on 23 July.

Earlier today ACC spokesperson Josefina Nghituwamata said more charges will be added as the ACC is preparing a report.

