Eritrea: New Schools Under Construction in Forto Sawa Sub Zone

Barentu — Two new elementary schools are under construction in Ribda and Alet administrative areas, Forto Sawa sub zone. The construction of the schools is expected to play significant role in reinforcing the teaching and learning process in the area, Mr. Abubakar Idris, administrator of the sub zone indicated.

Each of the schools that are being constructed with the cooperation of the Ministry of Education branch in Gash Barka region and the Western Command Development Front include 4 class rooms, administrative and teacher's offices, as well as storehouse and toilet. 90% of the construction of the schools is completed, the report added.

Pointing out that the progress of education has been hampered in Forto Sawa sub zone due to remoteness of villages, nomadic lifestyle, and backward traditions among others, Mr. Abubakar Idris, administrator of the sub zone said that thanks to the integrated efforts being made, encouraging results are being registered and that students' school enrolment is on the increase.

Documents of Forto Sawa sub zone indicate that there are 28 educational institutions including two boarding schools ranging from preschool to high school.