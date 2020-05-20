Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance Members Were Abducted and Tortured - ZHRC

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) says preliminary investigations into the abduction and disappearance of three members of the MDC-Alliance showed that they were tortured and had their rights violated.

In a statement the Commission said the conditions three were subjected to impaired their dignity.

"The conditions the victims were subjected to and the way they were treated greatly impaired their dignity. The ZHRC, therefore, found that the three (3) MDC officials were indeed abducted, tortured and had their dignity impaired thereby violating various of their constitutional right," read the statement

Though investigations have not established identities of the assailants ZHRC says it condemns violence against violence of women.

"Preliminary investigations have not yet ascertained the identities of the alleged abductors but the Commission condemns in the strongest terms such heinous acts of enforced disappearances, torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment as well as all other forms of violence against women, which are prohibited by Section 53 of the Constitution"

The Commission says the forced disappearance of the three removed them from the protection of the law as they could not contact their families.

"From the preliminary investigation, the Commission noted that the enforced disappearance of the three MDC-A officials removed them from the protection of the law. They were denied the right to contact their families to inform them of where they were and the liberty to move or leave.

"Investigations are still underway and the Commission is still to interview some key witnesses and informants. Further information will be shared once the full-scale investigations have been finalised" said ZHRC

The ZHRC said the fact that Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova with other party officials had staged a demonstration in violation of lockdown regulations pertaining to demonstrations, they were still entitled to their human dignity and other rights.