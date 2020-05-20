Zimbabwe: Artuz Condemns the Attack of Its Female Leader By the Military

19 May 2020
Kubatana.net (Harare)
Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) condemns the assault of it's National Secretary for Gender and Welfare, Moreblessing Nyambara by a member of the military in uniform and others who were in suits on Saturday 16 May at night in Domboshava. They accused her of inciting violence after she released a video in solidarity with the 3 women who were abducted and sexually harassed last week.

Moreblessing Nyambara was heavily beaten all over the body. A medical report shows that she sustained serious injuries on her right arm and left angle, her tooth is shaking and her spectacles were also destroyed during the assault.

As Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe, ARTUZ we totally condemn the continued harassment and victimization of women by members of the security forces.

Women are no longer safe in expressing their rights, their voices are continuously silenced by the state machinery who feel threatened by innocent and defenseless women.

We call upon progressive women organizations and all citizens of the world to stand up in solidarity with the victimized female activists.

We implore the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission and the United Nations Human Rights Commission to investigate the continued abductions and torture of women and activists in general.

Zimbabwe has recorded 3 seperate cases of female abductions and torture during this COVID-19 inspired lockdown. Two females in Bulawayo, 3 MDC-A youth activists and this recent case of ARTUZ member.

Source: Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ)

Read the original article on Kubatana.net.

