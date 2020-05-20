Namibia: Baby Dumped in Pit Latrine

A newborn baby's body was found dumped in a pit latrine in the DRC informal settlement on Sunday.

According to Erongo crime investigations coordinator, Erastus Iikuyu, it is alleged the suspect, a 23-year-old mother was eight months pregnant when she gave birth to her son.

"She then wrapped him in a white plastic bag and dumped the baby in a pit latrine. The body of the deceased was retrieved with the assistance of Swakopmund fire brigade," said Iikuyu.

The mother was arrested and admitted at Swakopmund State Hospital under police custody, and she will appear in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court once discharged from hospital.

She faces charges of murder, alternatively concealment of birth, and attempting to defeat the course of justice.

This is the fifth reported case of concealment of birth since the start of this year in Erongo region.