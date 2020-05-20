Sudan: Sovereign and Ministers Councils Praises Commitment of Nuba and Al-Bani Amer

Al-Gedaref — The delegation of the Sovereign and Ministers Councils, including members of the SC Mohamed al-Faki Suleiman, Mawlana Hassan Mohamed Sheikh Idris, and the Youth and Sports Minister Wala'a al-Boushi, praised the commitment, concern and adherence of the people of Nuba, Al-Bani Amer, and Al-Habab tribes to implement the reconciliation agreement of "Al-Gald", signed last year in Al- Gedaref state.

During the meeting at the government secretariat headquarters, with the delegations of the Nuba, Al-Bani Amer and Al-Habab tribes, in the presence of the state's governor, caretaker Major General Nasurl Eddin Abdul-Gayum, the delegation of SC and the Council of Ministers, commended keenness of the two parties on abandoning differences and violence, and to miss the sedition perpetrators the opportunity to spread rumors, a matter which has positively reflected on the peaceful coexistence the state witnessed during the last period.

the Minister of Youth and Sports, Wala'a Al-Boushi, announced in a press statement, her ministry's support for any joint initiatives from the Nuba, Al-Bani Amer and Al-habab in the fields of cultural, youth and sports competitions in Al-Gedaref.

She asserted the importance of activating the committees and mechanisms that were set to follow up the implementation of the Gald agreement, calling for not giving opportunity to the parties that are working to fuel, create and transfer conflicts and fighting from one city to another.

On his part, the Governor, caretaker of Al- Gedaref, Maj. Gen. Nasrul Eddin affirmed the state's government and the regular forces to achieve stability, and extending security and the state's prestige calling on all the state's components to unity the rank for preserving the revolution's gains, and to fulfill the people's aspirations for freedom, peace, justice and development.

He urged the delegation of the two councils, to work for the treatment of the compensation file agreed upon in the reconciliation agreement between the two sides.