Sudan: Alarming Increase of Elderly Deaths in Al-Fasher

19 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Fasher May (SUNA) - The Governor, caretaker of North Darfur, Major General Malik Al-Tayeb Khojali, admitted that the city of Al-Fasher, the state's capital, witnessin these days a situation of health instability resulting from sudden deaths among its elderly people.

In his address through the state's radio station he called on the state's citizens, not to leave the state for any reason, appealed to the citizens of the state's other localities to stay in their localities and not to come to Al Fasher until the reasons for the sudden death phenomenon are known.

The Governor called on all families to intensify the health care for the elderly and presenting them to doctor in case of health emergency, and to report any sudden deaths to the health authorities, pointing out to the series of mysterious and remarkable deaths among those who exceeded the age of 70 years which have exceeded 100 cases since the beginning of this week a.

The Governor appreciated in his address the level of citizens' commitment to precautionary measures and health controls during the last period, noting to the more efforts needed to overcome the corona pandemic.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.