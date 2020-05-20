Namibia: Funky Lab Arrests - 'Think Before You Act'

Several artists were arrested on Saturday for contravening Covid-19 state of emergency regulations.

Yesterday some of them spoke to The Namibian, sharing how this incident has affected their careers and the lessons they've learnt.

The artists nabbed include Sunday Shipushu, better known as 'Sunny Boy', 'TopCheri', whose real name is Monica Pineas, Landinus Vaino, aka 'Manxebe', Joseph Ailonga, alias 'Jossy Joss', Funky Lab night club owner Thomas Nakushelo, radio presenter Helvi Ngjishekwa and event organiser Hilary Malongi.

The group was arrested on Saturday around 22h30 at Funky Lab, a club in Independence Avenue.

Yaziza Entertainment and Funky Lab hosted a live online show called 'The Sunny Boy Online Concert'.

Sunny Boy, Top Cheri, Manxebe, Max-T and DJ Ambizzy were lined up to entertain viewers, but the show never took place due to the arrests.

Ironically, the online event was aimed at encouraging the public to stay home during the lockdown.

It was scheduled to be live-streamed from 20h00 on social media platforms such as @Sunny_boy_global on Instagram and @SUNNY BOY on Facebook.

It went live, but several technical challenges were experienced.

Ailonga says he did not notice a lot of people at the venue on Saturday night.

Most people came from the back of the venue shortly after the police arrived, people he was not aware of, he says.

Ailonga urged the public to think before they take on jobs during the current state of emergency.

"The industry is hit hard and many people are hungry and will take on any job, but please also take safety measures.

"Ask if there is a permit, how many people will there be? Also be clear that you don't want to be at risk of being arrested or fined for not adhering to regulations," he says.

Nakushelo says he feels bad for those who came to work and got fined.

"I somehow feel I should have been fined. I also feel N$2 000 per person is too much. Where will these people get the money from? They have lost their income due to the lockdown," he says.

Nakushelo says he didn't have a permit to host the event, because he did not know he needed one.

He says it was challenging to stick to the required amount of people, because the artists each had dancers.

"We all kept our distances. We are all aware of the dangers of the coronavirus. The venue is big. People formed groups of less than eight and kept a wide distance from each other. I now know to get a permit and I will do this in future," he says.

Nakushelo says present at the venue were four staff members from Funky Lab who sold braai meat and kapana.

Pineas says when she arrived at the venue she was told a cable was missing and the show was running behind schedule.

"A few minutes later Sunny Boy told me they got the cable and are ready ... as I looked up I saw something looking like Christmas lights and then I heard 'wiwiwiwiwi'.

"There were about 12 people inside the venue and suddenly I saw another over 20 entering from the back," she says.

She says a police officer later walked up to her and said: "TopCheri, you were drinking here."

She says she replied that she doesn't drink.

Then a female officer shouted "arrest all of them", the musician says.

DJ Ambizzy, real name Ambambi Alweendo, who was lined up to perform, had to cancel his performance at the last minute due to other obligations.

"Luck was on my side this time around, otherwise I would have been in the same boat as the others," he says.