Namibia: Cattle Disease Restrictions Lifted in Zambezi

19 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lugeretzia Kooper

The Directorate of Veterinary Services has announced today they have lifted the restrictions put in place last year as a result of the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak in cattle in the Zambezi region.

In a public notice issued by the acting chief veterinary officer in the ministry, Dr Albertina Shilongo, it stated the restrictions were lifted after the successful containment of an FMD outbreak in the Kabbe North constituency in August 2019.

The last confirmed case of FMD in this constituency was recorded on 13 December last year.

"The restrictions are lifted with immediate effect," the notice read.

It further revealed the response to the outbreak mainly involved the mass vaccination of cattle, zoning, movement control, disease surveillance and awareness creation.

"Over 96% of the cattle in the region were successfully vaccinated against FMD. All indications are that the outbreak has been successfully controlled, hence the decision to lift all restrictions," the notice concluded.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.