Namibia: Cattle Disease Restrictions Lifted in Zambezi

The Directorate of Veterinary Services has announced today they have lifted the restrictions put in place last year as a result of the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak in cattle in the Zambezi region.

In a public notice issued by the acting chief veterinary officer in the ministry, Dr Albertina Shilongo, it stated the restrictions were lifted after the successful containment of an FMD outbreak in the Kabbe North constituency in August 2019.

The last confirmed case of FMD in this constituency was recorded on 13 December last year.

"The restrictions are lifted with immediate effect," the notice read.

It further revealed the response to the outbreak mainly involved the mass vaccination of cattle, zoning, movement control, disease surveillance and awareness creation.

"Over 96% of the cattle in the region were successfully vaccinated against FMD. All indications are that the outbreak has been successfully controlled, hence the decision to lift all restrictions," the notice concluded.