Namibia: Roads Authority Workers Claim N$15 Million

Roads Authority employees are heading to labour arbitration accusing the company of unfair labour practices regarding remuneration packages.

The 30 mid-level, non-engineering managers claim the Roads Authority (RA) owes them roughly N$15 million dating back to 2013 since the matter was addressed then, but failed internally.

According to the employees, the N$15 million includes benefits like pension, as well as inflation-related increases.

The case lodged last year by the employees will be arbitrated today and tomorrow.

This follows the employees' reported rejection of reconciliation.

The Namibian understands the RA employees are calling for a market-related remuneration package as opposed to the current, entry-level package they are receiving.

Conrad Lutombi, RA chief executive officer yesterday confirmed the arbitration matter and said the board in 2013 approved a market-related salary increment as requested by the bargaining unit and engineers in that year.

He said in terms of the company policy, market median remuneration is subject to board approval, adding that in 2013, remuneration for the rest of the employees, including general managers and the chief executive officer, remained the same and was only adjusted to market median in 2015.

"In 2013, we negotiated salaries with the bargaining unit, and in terms of our policy at that time, the employees would be moved to the market median depending on their competence and performance. In 2013, the board then approved to move the bargaining unit and engineers, because the most affected people are our technical staff," he said.

"Without them, we cannot do our work. Their salaries had to be adjusted to keep them from leaving the company. It was right to do so. The rest of us, including general management up to the chief executive officer, were left on that specific benchmark at the time."

Lutombi said in 2013 some of the employees were paid 2% less than the market median, but with the salary increment of roughly 7% annually, most employees were moved to the median, which resulted in them being above the market median.

"In 2015, we revised the post to say we shall pay the market median subject to the board approval.

"These employees never complained since 2013. They only complained in 2018 when we did another benchmark to see how we are remunerating our people. We found our people are remunerated on the market median benchmark except for a few. We went to the board to request that those people who are not on the benchmark be remunerated accordingly. There were only four or five. We revised and brought them to the median of the market," Lutombi said.

He said because the employees only complained about the 2013 issue in the 2018/19 financial year, they are not entitled to these back-dated funds.

"We are not a profit-making organisation, and whatever we do in terms of sustainability, we need to tread carefully," he said.

He said the back-pay employees are demanding comes to less than N$10 million, not N$15 million.

Lutombi said some of the workers participating in the arbitration only joined the company last year.

According to him, the Labour Court first suggested management and employees reconcile the matter before arbitration, but the employees opted for arbitration.

"We cannot irresponsibly increase salaries . . . During lockdown we lost N$75 million in road charges and levies that could not be collected," he said.