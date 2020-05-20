Liberia: Certified Fraud Examiners in Liberia Donate Towards COVID-19 Fight

Monrovia — As a means of supporting the government efforts towards the fight against the deadly Coronavirus that is ravishing the lives of Liberians and others globally, the Liberia Chapter of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE, Chapter # 198) has donated some food and non-food items to the Ministry of Health for onward distribution to front-line fighters- health workers.

The donation was done on May 13, 2020 at the Ministry of Heath, Congo Town, Paynesville, where officials of the Ministry of Health, guests and the leadership and members of the Liberia Chapter-ACFE were in attendance.

Presenting the items, the President of the Liberia Chapter-ACFE, Atty. Augustine G. Chenoway revealed that the items included: 30 bags of 25kg rice, 15 pieces of buckets, 3 cartoons of tie soap, 2 cartoons of alcohol and 1 cartoon of sanitizer.

Atty. Chenoway disclosed that the monetary value of the entire donation worth two hundred thousand (L$200,000) Liberian dollars.

He further said that this was the local Chapter way of giving back to humanity by and through the Ministry of Health to encourage front-line fighters and health workers to enforce the fight against the spread of the COVID -19 pandemic so that it does not continue to claim the lives of scores of Liberians as was done in 2014 during the EBOLA crisis.

He also disclosed that the funds were collected through voluntary contributions from members as an indication of patriotism and love-for-country.

He used the occasion to extend thanks and appreciation to the Ministry of Health family and all health workers in the country who are exerting tremendous efforts to eliminate the virus. He further used the opportunity to encourage all Liberians and residents in the Country to respect and observe all the various health measures and protocols provided by health authorities.

He concluded that the Liberia Chapter of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners was established in 2012 and it is a member of a global body, the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) which is the world's largest anti-fraud organization and Premier provider of anti-fraud training and education with global headquarters in the United States of America. The Mission of the ACFE is to reduce the incidence of fraud and white-collar crimes and to assist the membership in fraud detection and deterrence.

The Chapter comprises of Certified Fraud Examiners (CFEs) from various professional backgrounds, including auditors, accountants, lawyers, and educators, and they are trained to identify the warming signs and red flags that indicate evidence of fraud and fraud risk.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Coronavirus Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For her part, the Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Health, Hon. Norwu Howard who received the donation on behalf of the government expressed gratitude to the leadership and members of the Liberia Chapter of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners for the kind donation.

She described the donation as remarkable and fantastic on the part of patriotic Liberians taking up their precious times to raise money from meager resources to support the fight against COVID-19.

She assured that the donation will reach the frontline health workers and other individuals struggling to contain the COVID-19 outbreak and will be used for the intended purpose.

Deputy Minister Howard further encouraged Liberians to be committed to fighting the deadly disease.