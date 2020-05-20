Zimbabwe: Doctors, Nurses to Start a New Working Routine

Pixabay
(File photo).
19 May 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

Health workers are set to start a new working routine to reduce risk of infection by working fewer shifts at the same time being available to attend patients in government hospitals.

Doctors and nurses will work a full day will from today work for a full week and then go off-duty for two weeks, returning after a Covid-19 test, a local publication has confirmed.

The switch in work routine changes the flexible hours routine to reduce risk of infection by ensuring that they are not infected by colleagues.

Health workers have the highest risk of infection since they deal with sick people.

Ministry of Health and Child Care, the new arrangement can be changed at any time.

In a letter dated May 11 to all provincial medical directors and chief executive, the former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Agnes Mahomva said the new system will reduce exposure of health workers to Covid-19.

Health Services Board chairperson Dr Paulinus Sikosana said they will be tested before they come back to work and usually one shows signs between two and 14 days.

The workers would report for work for fewer shifts each week, but work more hours on each shift. Most nurses were working two days a week for 12 hours a day.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.