Zimbabwe: Doctors, Nurses to Start a New Working Routine

Health workers are set to start a new working routine to reduce risk of infection by working fewer shifts at the same time being available to attend patients in government hospitals.

Doctors and nurses will work a full day will from today work for a full week and then go off-duty for two weeks, returning after a Covid-19 test, a local publication has confirmed.

The switch in work routine changes the flexible hours routine to reduce risk of infection by ensuring that they are not infected by colleagues.

Health workers have the highest risk of infection since they deal with sick people.

Ministry of Health and Child Care, the new arrangement can be changed at any time.

In a letter dated May 11 to all provincial medical directors and chief executive, the former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Agnes Mahomva said the new system will reduce exposure of health workers to Covid-19.

Health Services Board chairperson Dr Paulinus Sikosana said they will be tested before they come back to work and usually one shows signs between two and 14 days.

The workers would report for work for fewer shifts each week, but work more hours on each shift. Most nurses were working two days a week for 12 hours a day.