Namibia: Old Mutual Donates Food to Vulnerable Communities in Kunene

Old Mutual Namibia on Tuesday donated food parcels to vulnerable communities in the Kunene region as part of its countrywide N$1-million food delivery outreach project in the fight against Covid-19.

An amount of more than N$95 000 was used to buy 291 food parcels which amongst others contain maize meal, tinned fish, beans and sugar to be handed over to communities in the Opuwo Rural constituency.

Speaking at the handover that took place at the governor's office at Opuwo, Old Mutual's national sales manager for the north and far north, Ruben Nikanor, said his company would continue to demonstrate its commitment in practical terms to help address some of the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic in Namibia.

"Old Mutual will bring a bit of relief to those already vulnerable communities who have been left even more defenceless due to the impact of the pandemic in the region," Nikanor said.

He also said Old Mutual, the governor's office and the National Health Emergency Committee spearheaded by the Ministry of Health and Social Services have identified the vulnerable communities in the Opuwo Rural constituency that will receive the food parcels.

Old Mutual recently committed N$5 million towards nationwide efforts to help curb the spread of the coronavirus and to help address some of the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Kunene governor Marius Sheya, who received the food parcels, expressed his gratitude to Old Mutual, saying the region will allocate the donations to the rightful beneficiaries in the five identified areas of Otjivero, Ongango, Otjiu, Orotjitombo and Ongongo.

Sheya added that although the region faces volatile challenges, they should be addressed collectively and said people in Kunene were adhering to the state of emergency regulations.

The governor also said the region received 50 water containers from JD Advertising, of which 14 were donated to the police in the region.

