Tunisia: Iftar Dinner At Carthage Palace in Honour of the Families of Martyred Presidential Guards

20 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied, on Tuesday evening, offered to families of the victims of terrorist acts among officers of the Directorate of Presidential Security and VIPs an Iftar dinner at the Carthage Palace.

The ceremony provided an opportunity to speak with the families of the "martyrs of the Nation", to learn about their living conditions and to remember their sacrifices in defending the country's integrity, the Presidency said in a statement.

In November 2019, the Head of State had posthumously decorated the Presidential Guards who fell as martyrs in the November 24, 2015 terrorist attack with the insignia of the Order of "Loyalty and Sacrifice", on the commemoration of the 4th anniversary of their martyrdom.

