Tunisia: Military Option in Libya Is Not a Solution, Says Rached Ghannouchi

19 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Speaker of the House of Representatives (HPR) Rached Ghannouchi, on Tuesday, had a telephone conversation with Chairman of the Presidential Council of the Libyan Government of National Accord, Fayez al-Sarraj.

The conversation focused, in particular, on developments in Libya and ways to strengthen relations between the two "brother" peoples and the institutions of the two countries.

Quoted in a parliamentary statement, Ghannouchi stressed the importance of a return to dialogue between the Libyan protagonists, adding that the military option in this country is not a solution.

Ghannouchi called on Libyans of all sensitivities to return to the negotiating table, calling for a permanent political settlement within the framework of international legality.

For his part, Fayez al-Sarraj welcomed the depth of relations between the two countries, commending Tunisia's efforts to help ensure security and stability in war-torn Libya, the same statement said.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

