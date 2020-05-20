Tanzania: Shein Optimistic On COVID-19 Warfront

ZANZIBAR President Ali Mohamed Shein says the government is on track to contain the spread of Covid-19, thereby creating the likelihood of reopening schools and easing some business restrictions in the near future.

He made the comments to reporters when he visited a site for the planned construction of the Isles new 'National Referral Hospital, Research Centre and teaching Hospital' and an area where a Covid-19 testing laboratory facility is being established in Binguni village, in Unguja Central District.

Dr Shein said health sector staff had been doing a commendable job in reducing the spread of coronavirus, in addition to enhancing public awareness on taking precautions that include social distancing, self isolation, quarantine, hand washing and staying in homes.

The president said the Minister for Health would soon give an update of the Covid-19 situation, remarking: "If the spread remains curbed, the government will reopen schools soon."

He appealed to members of the public to ignore misleading statements on the pandemic made by some people, including political leaders.

Dr Shein said the government was fully committed to sustain the Covid-19 curbing initiatives, along with establishing a modern laboratory to ease the testing of samples from people in the Isles.

Currently, samples from Zanzibar are taken to Dar es Salaam for testing. "We need modern health facilities and improving our research ability.

The government has allocated some funds for construction of a national referral hospital, research centre and teaching hospital, as more efforts are directed at soliciting funds for the big project," he said.

During the visit to the site, Dr Shein was accompanied by Second Vice- President Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi, Chief Secretary Dr Abdulhamid Yahya Mzee, ministers, and deputy ministers.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Health, Mr Hamad Rashid Mohamed, has said that Zanzibar needs about 72bn/-annually to fight the pandemic.

He made the revelation while receiving anti-corona virus battle related assistance from two private institutions- Zanzibar Milele Foundation (ZMF) and Zanzibar outreach Program (ZOP).

President Shein's optimism on easing restrictions comes almost four days after President John Magufuli made a nationuplifting speech on Sunday during which he said should a steady slowdown in coronavirus cases continue, learning institutions could be reopened next week.

On Monday, the government opened the country's airspace for commercial, diplomatic, aid, emergency and special mission flights.