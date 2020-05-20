Tanzania: Isanga Prison Receives Aid to Fight COVID-19

20 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

INMATES at Isanga prison have received protective gears against the novel coronavirus disease from women under the umbrella body of Network of Women in Public Service.

Speaking during an event to hand over the protective gears here recently, the Network's Chairperson, Ms Beatrice Kimoleta said they donated the protective gears to support the government's efforts to fight the pandemic.

"We have decided to join hands with President John Magufuli and the government who have been in the forefront to fight the coronavirus disease by donating protective gears," he said.

She said they decided to donate the items to the prison because the place is at high risk of Covid-19 transmission.

Ms Kimoleta said they are optimistic that President John Magufuli and his government will succeed in the fight against Covid-19, urging other members of the public to join hands with the government in the battle against the pandemic.

She used the occasion to appeal to the public to observe health measures announced by the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children.

Another network member, Ms Sakina Mwinyimkuu, noted that the network decided to donate the items to the prison to protect the future national manpower.

"We are aware of the prisoners who are in the rehabilitation center and that they are the future manpower. The protective gears are to protect members of the prison force and the prisoners," she said.

She said the donation worth 5m/-was contributed by 150 network members, pointing out that they include sanitizers, toothpaste, bathing soaps, pads, and face masks.

On his part, Regional Commissioner of Prisons, Kenneth Mwambije, expressed gratitude to the network for the donation, saying it demonstrates that the network is formed by caring parents.

