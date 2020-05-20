Tanzania: New Projects to Address Water Shortage in Mpwapwa

AT least 42,732 residents of Mpwapwa District in Dodoma region are set to benefit from a number of water projects to be implemented by the government.

The newly-planned projects will end the decades-long shortage of the precious liquid in the district.

The Minister for Water Prof Makame Mbarawa told the National Assembly yesterday in a written response to Mpwapwa legislator, George Lubeleje (CCM).

In his primary question, the MP wanted to know when the government will fulfill its promises of drilling boreholes in Chamanda, Chitemo, Nana, Number 30 (Mwenzele) Kiegea, Kazania, Ng'hambi, Kisisi, Godegode and Gulwe villages in his constituency.

Mr Lubeleje explained that the government promised to drill boreholes some three years ago but the promise has not been fulfilled and that residents are now being forced to travel up to 10 kilometres in search of water.

In response, the minister said the government is already implementing some water projects in villages of Gulwe, Godegode, Ng'hambi, Mangaliza, Nyabu, Nana, Kiegea, mgoma Kitati and Wota.

"In the coming year, the ministry is intending to research on water sources and carry out feasibility studies to implement the remaining projects," the ministry said.

The ministry also said in ensuring that water scarcity became history in the district, it was set to implement other projects in the coming financial year at Kazania, Singonali, Mlunduzi and Chinyika villages as since feasibility studies have already been completed.

According to the minister, during the 2019/20 financial year, the ministry started the implementation of water projects in 13 villages of Kidenge, Luhundwa, Mpwanila, Bumila, Iyoma, Mzase, Mima, Iramba, Kibakwe, Seluka, Lukole, Kingiti and Chogala.

He said upon its completion, a number of wananchi will be able to access clean and safe water.