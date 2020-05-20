Tanzania: Kalenga Museum Under Renovation

20 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

IN a bid to boost tourism, the government is renovating infrastructures at Kalenga Museum centre in Iringa region, the Parliament was informed yesterday.

Dr Khamis Kigwangalla, the Minister for Natural Resource and Tourism said the plan will be implemented under the Resilient Natural Resources for Tourism and Growth (REGROW) project.

In his written response to a question posed by special seats legislator Nuhu Mwamwindi (CCM), the minister said due to the importance of the centre, the government in collaboration with Iringa District Council has mapped the boundaries of the centre in 2018/19 and two plots which have been included in the centre's mapping exercise.

In her question, the MP wanted to know the government's plan on renovating the centre which has a lot of history relating to tribal Chief Mkwawa.

She said the centre is expected to attract both domestic and foreign tourists.

The MP asked; "This centre is very important but has no infrastructure to suit its status which can attract tourists, what is the government plan to improve infrastructure at the centre?"

The ministry said Kalenga Museum centre is a symbol of chief Mkwawa's residence as well as Hehe tribe; it is in this centre that the skull of chief Mkwawa which was returned from Germany on 9th July 1951 is preserved.

The minister further said the government has handed over the task to preserve the centre to the Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA).

Through the Regrow project funded by the World Bank and TANAPA, infrastructure at the centre are expected to improve including the construction of a memorial and record keeping centre to contain chief Mkwawa's history and those of the Hehe tribe to be used for tourism.

The minister said it will continue with conservation tasks, research and preparation of information on Kalenga museum centre as well as offer public awareness education of sustainable use of the country's natural and historical sites.

Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved.

