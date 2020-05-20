Tunisia: Parliament to Hold Plenary Next June 2 to Discuss Two Draft Bills

19 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The bureau of the House of People's Representatives (HPR) decided at its meeting Tuesday to hold a plenary session on June 2 to review two draft laws.

The first bill concerns the approval of a partnership agreement between the Republic of Tunisia, the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, and the other on the approval of Tunisia's accession to the protocol of complementary administration for the Sahel region in the Mediterranean.

In a press release, the HPR bureau said it had included on the agenda of the plenary session an item on the vote on the end of the exceptional procedures relating to the functioning of the Parliament.

The HPR bureau, chaired by Rached Ghannouchi, also considered the announcement of the resignation of MP Zouhaier Makhlouf from the Qalb Tounes bloc.

It also decided to refer to the relevant committee the request to withdraw MP Amine Missaoui's signature from the legislative initiative on the criminalisation of defamation on the internet.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.