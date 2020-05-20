Tunisia: Parliament to Hold Plenary Next June 2 to Discuss Two Draft Bills

Tunis/Tunisia — The bureau of the House of People's Representatives (HPR) decided at its meeting Tuesday to hold a plenary session on June 2 to review two draft laws.

The first bill concerns the approval of a partnership agreement between the Republic of Tunisia, the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, and the other on the approval of Tunisia's accession to the protocol of complementary administration for the Sahel region in the Mediterranean.

In a press release, the HPR bureau said it had included on the agenda of the plenary session an item on the vote on the end of the exceptional procedures relating to the functioning of the Parliament.

The HPR bureau, chaired by Rached Ghannouchi, also considered the announcement of the resignation of MP Zouhaier Makhlouf from the Qalb Tounes bloc.

It also decided to refer to the relevant committee the request to withdraw MP Amine Missaoui's signature from the legislative initiative on the criminalisation of defamation on the internet.