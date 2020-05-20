Liberia: House Passes Recast National Budget

19 May 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Jonathan Browne

-fore COVID-19 response

The House of Representatives has ratified the Government of Liberia's COVID-19 Response Recast Budget, pending concurrence by the Senate.

President George M. Weah wrote House Speaker Bhofal Chambers last Friday, detailing the executive's proposal in the draft recast budget and reapportioning more than US$32 Million in the current 2019-2020 national budget.

The House's Committee on Ways, Means, and Finance, and Public Accounts and Expenditure, in line with mandate of Plenary, conducted hearing on the Draft Recast National Budget for Fiscal Year 2019/2020, beginning with the Revenue Envelope.

The Committee divulges that upon review of documents and testimonies from the Liberia Revenue Authority and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, respectively, the recast revenue envelope is projected at US$518,005,258.00, forecasting domestic revenue at US$394,594,258.00 and external resources at US$123,409,000.00, respectively.

During the hearing, the Committee maintained that salary or compensation remains untouched at 100% of appropriation; essential operational budget is not to be impacted, while Grants and Subsidies are risked or face uncertainty.Health and Security are considered in the recasting process with emphasis on Covid-19 responses.

At the same time the House has agreed that all fiscal measures provided for in the FY-2019/2020 National Budget remains enforced, except otherwise specifically provided for in the Joint Resolution endorsing the State of Emergency and the stimulus package approved by the 54th Legislature.

Of the US$42.02 million risked, US$32.77 million is proposed for re-appropriation for Covid-19 response, while US$2 million is for Grant and US $8 million goes towards domestic debt, respectively.The recast national budget goes into operation effective June, 2020.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Madagascar's Herbal Tea - What Will Tests Show?
Panic Grips Faithful After Popular Cameroon Pastor Dies
EU Adds Four African Countries to Money-Laundering Blacklist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.