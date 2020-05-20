Malawi: Chaponda Appointed Head of Parliamentary Service Commission

19 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Parliament has appointed former Agriculture minister George Chaponda as the chairperson of the powerful Parliamentary Service Commission.

The Commission has powers to hire and fire management of the National Assembly and acts as parliament's board.

Chaponda, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member of parliament for Mulanje south west, led the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) last week in conducting an assets inspection tour at the Parliament Building and its infrastructure.

The aim of the inspection was to familiarise the PSC with the institution's structures and assets.

During the tour, the PSC appreciated the condition of assets that Parliament Secretariat use as well as the environment in which the members of staff operate in.

Chaponda described the inspection tour as productive as the Commission gained an insight of the infrastructure the institution is using.

The Chairperson pledged the Commission's commitment to resolve the challenges that the institution is facing.

The exercise is in line with Parliament of Malawi's Strategic Plan(2015-2020) objective four which seeks to ensure that the Parliament Building and its infrastructure operates effectively, meets the Parliament's needs and is open and accessible to the people of Malawi.

The PSC comprises the following members:

Commissioner George Chaponda

Commissioner Richard Chimwendo Banda

Commissioner Chrispin Mphande

Commissioner John Chikalimba

